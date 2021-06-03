HONOR: Trace Adkins is honoring our military heroes with an impactful new song and video that arrived just in time for Memorial Day 2021. The veteran country singer’s video for “The Empty Chair” honors actual service members who lost their lives while serving the country. The singer is a longtime advocate for the Wounded Warrior Project, and he’s also completed 12 USO tours over the course of his career. Adkins also frequently visits servicemen and women around the country and advocates for those who need more support.
NEW RELEASE: Chase Rice’s “The Album” is available now! Chase released Part 1 of “The Album” — which contained seven songs — in January 2020. Part 2 — and its four songs — were released after that, and then finally Part 3 with its four tracks — including Chase’s current single at country radio, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen” with Florida Georgia Line, followed.
LAS VEGAS SHOW: Good news for Shania Twain fans — you can check out her “Let’s Go!” show in Las Vegas this December and then again in February. Shania is returning to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood from Dec. 2-12th, and in 2022 — Feb. 11-26. Her run of shows at Zappos were interrupted last year due to the COVID shutdown and quarantine, but now she’s back — and tickets went on sale June 1, 2021! Of course Shania is no stranger to Las Vegas when it comes to having a residency — between 2012 and 2014 she performed more than 100 dates with her Still The One show at Caesars Palace.
GONE: Singer B.J. Thomas, who was best known for a string of pop and country hits in the 1960s and ‘70s, has died. According to his representatives, the 78-year-old died on Saturday after battling lung cancer. The news comes after the pop, country and gospel singer revealed he had been diagnosed with Stage Four lung cancer on March 23. Thomas asked for prayers in a message that also expressed gratitude for the decades-long career that he’d enjoyed. The singer scored a run of pop and country hits in the late ‘60s and the 1970s that include “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” and more. He continued to record and perform into his later years. While Thomas earned most of his commercial success from country and pop hits, his later transition into gospel earned him the largest amount of critical acclaim.