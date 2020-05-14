SINGLE: Thomas Rhett scored his 15th No. 1 single as “Beer Can’t Fix” topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. The tune features vocals from Jon Pardi, who tallied his fifth No. 1 single with the achievement. Penned by TR, Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder, “Beer Can’t Fix” was inspired by a golf outing. “Beer Can’t Fix” is featured on Thomas Rhett’s 2019 album, “Center Point Road.” The 16-song album takes its name from the street in his Tennessee hometown that shaped much of Rhett’s life experiences.
DEBUT: After topping the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the past two weeks with her duet with Blake Shelton, “Nobody But You,” Gwen Stefani made her Grand Ole Opry debut last Saturday. Blake and Gwen performed their No. 1 hit via a remote broadcast performance from Blake’s farm in Oklahoma, while Dustin Lynch and Trace Adkins performed onstage at the Grand Ole Opry House. The Opry registered its 4,923rd consecutive Saturday night broadcast on May 9. “Nobody But You” is Blake’s 27th No. 1 hit on the country chart. Gwen notched her first No. 1 on the country chart after more than 25 years as a star — both as a solo artist and fronting No Doubt — on the pop charts. Penned by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, “Nobody But You” is one of four new tracks on Blake’s 2019 album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.”
EP: Maren Morris dropped a new four-song EP, “Maren Morris: Live From Chicago,” on May 8. The EP was recorded at the inaugural show of Maren’s “Girl: The World Tour” on March 9, 2019, at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago. The EP features performances of “Girl,” “A Song for Everything,” “Common” and “The Bones.” “Maren Morris: Live From Chicago” is available exclusively on Amazon Music, along with accompanying videos of each song.
ALBUM: Keith Urban revealed that he will release his 11th studio album, “The Speed of Now: Part I,” on Sept. 18. Keith shared the news in a nifty 3-minute video that was posted via YouTube. The video samples a number of new tracks from the album and reveals song titles “Gas,” “Tumbleweed,” “Polaroid,” “Change Your Mind,” “Wait” and “Superman.” “The Speed of Now: Part I” will follow Keith’s 2018 album, “Graffiti U,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.
REUNION: During the season finale of American Idol on Sunday, a number of Idol alum will return to the show to perform a special rendition of “We Are the World.” Idol judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry will perform “We Are the World” with Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Gabby Barrett, Alejandro Aranda, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Phillip Phillips and Ruben Studdard. Penned by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson, “We Are the World” was recorded by an all-star group of artists in 1985 to benefit African famine relief. Vocalists on the Grammy-winning song included Stevie Wonder, Kenny Rogers, Billy Joel, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Michael Jackson and more.