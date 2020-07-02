VIDEO: Thomas Rhett released a new fan video for his collaborative single, “Be a Light.”
The new clip was created after Rhett asked members of his fan club, the Home Team, to “share their light with their friends, families, communities, and world.”
Thomas Rhett co-penned the song with Josh Miller, Josh Thompson and Matt Dragstrem. The studio version of the tune, which also features Reba McEntire, Lady A’s Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban, is currently No. 11 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart after 13 weeks.
TR and the song’s collaborators have been donating all proceeds from “Be a Light” to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was created by The Recording Academy to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease outbreak and subsequent cancellation of music events.
NO. 1: Kenny Chesney scored his 31st No. 1 single as “Here and Now” ascended to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week.
Penned by Craig Wiseman, David Garcia and David Lee Murphy at a writing retreat Kenny set up in Malibu, the tune beckons listeners to live in the present with a chorus that proclaims: “You and me, ain’t it good to be alive / Ain’t no better place, ain’t no better time / Than here and now.”
Kenny’s 31st No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart extends his lead atop the all-time list for most chart-toppers, followed by Tim McGraw (29), Blake Shelton (27), Alan Jackson (26) and George Strait (26).
SOLO HIT: The most decorated artist in the history of the ACM Awards — Miranda Lambert — scored her first solo Top 5 hit in six years with “Bluebird.”
The tune, which Miranda co-wrote with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, is No. 5 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week.
The last time Miranda had a solo Top 5 hit was with “Automatic,” which reached No. 3 in June 2014.
Miranda’s last solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart was “Over You” in 2012. Jason Aldean’s “Drowns the Whiskey,” which featured Miranda, hit the top of the chart in August 2018. “Bluebird” is featured on Miranda’s seventh studio album, “Wildcard.”
CONCERT: Garth Brooks is a seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year for a very good reason — he loves to entertain.
Garth headlined a unique concert event on June 27 as he performed across hundreds of drive-in theaters. The concert was created exclusively for this event, making it the largest one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. Garth’s pre-recorded concert drew more than 350,000 fans.