FOR MOM: Tim McGraw will release a new single, “I Called Mama,” tomorrow. Penned by Lance Miller, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary, “I Called Mama” is about the special connection mothers share with their children, especially when times are tough. The single will launch with a lyric video containing footage of Tim as a baby with his mom. The official video will be released later this month featuring fan-submitted videos and photos of their moms.
SINGLE: After debuting his new quarantine-inspired song, “Six Feet Apart,” via YouTube on April 15, Luke Combs officially released the tune last Friday. Penned by Luke, Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder, “Six Feet Apart” features Luke crooning the chorus: “I miss my mom / I miss my dad / I miss the road / I miss my band / Giving hugs and shaking hands / It’s a mystery, I suppose / Just how long this thing goes / There’ll be crowds and there’ll be shows / And there will be light after dark / Someday, when we aren't six feet apart.” Luke’s current single, “Does to Me,” featuring Eric Church, is No. 6 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after 14 weeks.
RADIOTHON: Radio Cares’ Feeding America Emergency Radiothon on April 30 raised more than $500,000 to help feed Americans facing hunger issues. More than 10,000 radio stations — including 93.7 The Dawg and Big Buck Country 101.5 locally — aired the Feeding America Emergency Radiothon, which drove donations to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund and its 200 local member food banks. The all-day radiothon featured artists, radio personalities and special guests sharing stories of hope and encouraging donations to feed the hungry. Country artists Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Lindsay Ell, RaeLynn, Mitchell Tenpenny, Runaway June, Devin Dawson, Chris Lane, Gabby Barrett, Locash, Hardy, Jameson Rogers and more took part in the radiothon, as well as artists from across all genres of music, including Weezer, Bush, Meghan Trainor, Linkin Park, Incubus, Cage the Elephant and more.
CONCERT: Trace Adkins will perform during the National Memorial Day Concert airing on PBS on Sunday, May 24. The concert, which is usually filmed from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., will instead feature performances and tributes filmed throughout the country in accordance with physical distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, the 90-minute special will include performances and appearances by General Colin L. Powell, Cynthia Erivo, Renée Fleming, CeCe Winans, Kelli O’Hara, Christopher Jackson, Mary McCormack, members of the National Symphony Orchestra and more. In addition to honoring troops, veterans, wounded warriors and fallen service members, the National Memorial Day Concert will celebrate the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.