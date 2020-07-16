SWEET 16: Tim McGraw announced he will release his 16th studio album, “Here On Earth,” on Aug. 21. Buoyed by the May release of the album’s lead single, “I Called Mama,” the upcoming project will be Tim’s first solo release since 2015’s “Damn Country Music.”
Tim and wife Faith Hill released a duets album, “The Rest of Our Life,” in 2017. Tim’s upcoming 16-song album features a host of top songwriters, including Tom Douglas, Lori McKenna, Shane McAnally, Marcus Hummon, Luke Laird, Ross Copperman, Laura Veltz and more.
FINAL HOURS: Charlie Daniels Jr. shared an account of his father’s final hours in a blog via charliedaniels.com on July 11, the day after the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s funeral service. Charlie Daniels passed away on July 6 at age 83 after suffering a stroke at his home.
According to Charlie Jr.’s account, his father was prescribed blood-thinning medication after a stroke in 2010.
However, the medication likely contributed to Charlie’s death during his stroke on July 6: “He was prescribed a blood thinner as part of his treatment, and it probably kept him from having another stroke for 10 years, that and his pacemaker and in December of 2018 he had cardiac catheter ablation surgery to improve his heart rhythm, which increased his energy even more. But unfortunately, the blood thinner is what did him in this time. Because his blood wasn’t clotting, the blood kept pouring into his brain stem.”
SAMPLE: By sampling Webb Pierce’s 1953 No. 1 hit, “There Stands the Glass,” in his current single, “Hard to Forget,” Sam Hunt has introduced Webb’s iconic song to a new generation of country music fans. While hardcore, old-school country fans may liken Sam’s sampling to blasphemy, the closer truth is that Sam has opened up the ears of younger fans to a country song that’s more than 65 years old — and that’s a great thing. Not to mention, there are royalty checks for everyone involved. “Hard to Forget” was co-penned by Sam, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Ashley Gorley, as well as crediting “There Stands the Glass” songwriters Audrey Grisham, Russ Hull and Mary Jean Shurtz.
NEW ADDITION: Morgan Wallen revealed he is a father. Morgan shared the news via Instagram on July 13 with a photo of his newborn son, Indigo “Indie” Wilder, who was born on July 10. Indie Wilder’s mother, Katie Smith, shared the news of the baby’s birth on Instagram on July 11, noting that he weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz. The 27-year-old native of Sneedville, Tennessee, scored back-to-back-to-back No. 1 singles with “Up Down” (June 2018), “Whiskey Glasses” (June 2019) and “Chasin’ You” (May 2020).