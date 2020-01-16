McGRAW TOUR: Tim McGraw’s summer is heating up with the announcement of his new “Here On Earth” tour. The 30-date tour will kick off July 10 in Syracuse, with additional stops in Toronto, Dallas, San Diego, L.A., Atlanta, Chicago and more. Midland and Ingrid Andress will serve as support, with Luke Combs joining the tour for two dates: L.A. on Sept. 4 and Philadelphia on Sept. 12. The closest stop for the tour comes on July 23 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. Tickets go on sale Jan. 24 in select cities.
TOUR: Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band will join forces for the upcoming “Fire on the Mountain” tour. The tour’s moniker is a nod to Marshall Tucker Band’s 1978 hit song “Fire on the Mountain,” as well as Charlie Daniels Band’s 1974 album of the same name. The 21-date tour will kick off April 23 in Enid, Oklahoma, making additional stops in Cincinnati (Aug. 14 at PNC Pavillion), Deadwood, St. Augustine and more. Scooter Brown Band will serve as support.
RELEASE: Six-time Grammy nominee Brandy Clark will drop her third studio album, “Your Life Is a Record,” on March 6. The 11-song set, which was produced by Jay Joyce, features special guest appearances from Randy Newman (“Bigger Boat”) and guitarist John Osborne (“Bad Car”). Brandy released the album’s lead single, “Who You Thought I Was,” on Jan. 10.
STYLE: Jennifer Nettles turned a lot of heads when she walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards in November. The Grammy-winning artist made a fashion statement that endeavored to highlight country radio’s gender disparity by wearing a white Christian Siriano pantsuit with a red cape that was inscribed by artist Alice Mizrachi with words asking for airplay for women artists. Jennifer’s ensemble gained a lot of traction on social media and from a number of national media outlets, including USA Today. On Jan. 9, Jennifer penned an essay for Glamour.com that explains how her red-carpet outfit came together and why #EqualPlay should matter to everyone — not just musicians.
ACCOMPLISHMENT: Scotty McCreery hit the ground running in 2020. Scotty and wife Gabi completed the Walt Disney World Half-Marathon in Orlando, Florida, last Sunday. The newlyweds, who were married in June 2018, donned T-shirts with Buzz Lightyear and Forky from “Toy Story 4” for the 13.1-mile race. Scotty and Gabi received Finisher Medals after the race at Walt Disney World Resort. “Being in this half-marathon was something that Gabi and I decided to do several months ago when we were setting goals for 2020,” said Scotty. “We are both huge Disney fans, especially Gabi. This seemed like the perfect half-marathon for us to do together.”