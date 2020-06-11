SINGLE: Travis Denning’s “After a Few” is the little engine that could. After 65 weeks, the tune has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking the longest trip to the top. Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To” previously held the record at 58 weeks. In addition, “After a Few” marks the longest tenure a song has had on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, surpassing the 59-week run of “Make Me Want To.” Travis released the single in January 2019. Penned by Travis, Kelly Archer and Justin Weaver, the single is featured on Travis’ new six-song EP, “Beer’s Better Cold.”
NEW: Luke Combs will try to score his unprecedented ninth consecutive No. 1 single — to start a career — with the release of “Lovin’ On You.” The new tune, which was penned by Luke, Ray Fulcher, James McNair, and Thomas Archer, will impact country radio on June 22. “Lovin’ On You” will be the fourth single from Luke’s 2019 No. 1 album, “What You See Is What You Get.”
CONCERTS: The Today Show’s 2020 Citi Summer Concert Series lineup will feature a number of country stars in its varied lineup, including Blake Shelton, the Dixie Chicks, Rascal Flatts and more. Performances will be virtual with no live audience, until further notice. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Tune in to NBC to see the performances.
PAID: Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are among the highest-paid celebrities of 2020, according to Forbes magazine. The financial magazine published its annual list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities of the year on June 5, and the superstars weigh in for country music on a list that includes stars from across the spectrum of sports, television, radio, podcasting, films and more. Bryan comes in at No. 62 on Forbes’ list, earning 45.5 million in the last 12 months. Shelton turns up at No. 70 on the list of highest-paid celebrities of 2020, earning an estimated $43.5 million over the last year.
SPECIAL: “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes” TV special on June 21 will feature performances by Little Big Town, Tim McGraw and more. Hosted by Harry Connick Jr., the show features Harry and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia Connick, as they take a road trip across the nation in an RV to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their lives to keep the country safe. “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes” will air on June 21, from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.