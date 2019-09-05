Carrie Underwood is returning to "Sunday Night Football" this week with a new rendition of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" that features Joan Jett. In addition, 13 NFL players will be featured in the new clip, including Julio Jones, Kyle Fuller, Khalil Mack, Mitch Trubisky, Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Fletcher Cox and Russell Wilson.
From 2013 to 2015, Carrie opened SNF with "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," which is based on Joan's "I Hate Myself for Loving You." The re-tooled song replaces "Game On," which was featured during the 2018 season.
"Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," which was performed by Pink, was the original opening for SNF in 2006. Faith Hill replaced Pink from 2007 to 2012. "Sunday Night Football" on NBC will debut on Sunday as the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Craig Morgan is sharing his first new music in more than three years with the release of "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost." The new tune, which Craig penned and produced, honors his late son, Jerry Greer, who passed away after a boating accident in July 2016 at the age of 19. Greer was planning to play college football at Marshall University. Craig has performed the new song on the Grand Ole Opry stage, most notably on the night of Luke Combs' induction in July.
Dolly Parton has teamed with Christian pop duo for King & Country - comprised of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone - for a remix of their hit song "God Only Knows." The duo's original version of the song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart in 2019. "I feel really blessed for 'God Only Knows' to have landed in my lap like it did," says Dolly to The Tennessean. "It's like it fell from the sky. When I heard it, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, this is so good.' When we got to singing it, oh it just sounded so good. And just working with them was such a blessing."
The Pullman Square Concert series, sponsored by Heiners and Dutch Miller Auto Group, continues tonight at 7 with a performance by Second Generation. There will be food and drinks available for sale from vendors and from Pullman Square businesses. No coolers are allowed. The Huntington Harmonica Club performs next week.
Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.