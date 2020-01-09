MOVING ON: After 12 years as the co-host of the CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood says “it’s time to pass the hosting torch” in 2020. Carrie revealed the news via Instagram. Carrie co-hosted the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley for 11 years, before teaming with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire for the 2019 CMA Awards. Carrie was the fan favorite to win the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award in 2019, but the trophy was ultimately awarded to Garth Brooks.
ALBUM: Ronnie Dunn will release a new country/rock cover album, “Re-Dunn,” on Friday. The 24-track album features popular tunes originally recorded by Bob Seger, Tom Petty, Van Morrison, Hank Williams, Eric Clapton, George Strait, Tom T. Hall, Eddy Arnold and more.
In the lead-up to the album’s release, Ronnie has dropped a handful of tracks, including “Showdown,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “That’s the Way Love Goes” and more. Recently, Ronnie shared his cover of Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight,” a tune Eric wrote and scored a top-20 hit with in the late 70s.
DONATION: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are donating $500,000 to help fight the devastating bushfires in Australia. “Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” said Keith via Twitter.
“We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.” Keith, who was born in New Zealand, moved to Australia with his family as a toddler, while Nicole is an Aussie native.
TOUR: Lady Antebellum announced they will embark on a 40-date headlining tour, dubbed the Ocean 2020 Tour, which takes its name from their 2019 album. Kicking off on May 21 in Albuquerque, the tour will make additional stops in San Diego, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and more. Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae will serve as support. Ticket pre-sale begins Jan. 24.
AWARD: In addition to performing during halftime of the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on New Year’s Eve, Scotty McCreery was presented with the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Outstanding Achievement Award for his continued service to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Scotty was recognized with the award during the President’s Gala on Dec. 30 at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis. Past recipients of the award include Elvis Presley, Alabama, Clint Black, LeAnn Rimes and more. Over the past two years, Scotty has helped raise $50,000 for St. Jude through his participation on Celebrity Family Feud ($25,000 in 2018) and via a social media promotion with Bumble ($25,000 in 2019). Scotty has also participated in St. Jude’s “This Shirt Saves Lives” campaigns for several years.