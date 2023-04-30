HUNTINGTON — The annual June Harless Center Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony will take place on May 5 at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall at Marshall University.
During the ceremony, individuals and organizations will be inducted into the Harless Center Hall of Fame to show appreciation and give recognition to those who have made significant contributions to the West Virginia education system, according to a news release.
This year’s inductees have all demonstrated exemplary educational leadership in different capacities. Inductees for the 18th annual Hall of Fame event include David L. Roach, State Superintendent of Schools; Amy Nichole Grady, member of the West Virginia State Senate; the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative; and the National Youth Science Academy (formerly the National Youth Science Foundation).
Special recognitions will also be awarded to Ashalia Aggarwal, founder of The Giving Palm and current Marshall University medical student, and the West Virginia Education Association for its sizeable donation to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in West Virginia.
The honorees and inductees will be celebrated with a reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and ceremony to follow.
