HUNTINGTON — The annual June Harless Center Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony will take place on May 5 at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall at Marshall University.

During the ceremony, individuals and organizations will be inducted into the Harless Center Hall of Fame to show appreciation and give recognition to those who have made significant contributions to the West Virginia education system, according to a news release.

