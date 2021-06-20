HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature two award-winning writers: Robin Yocum and Jim Minick.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21 in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
Robin Yocum is the Edgar-nominated author known for his fiction set in the Ohio River Valley. His new novel, “The Sacrifice of Lester Yates,” was released in the spring of 2021 by Arcade CrimeWise, an imprint of Arcade Publishing.
“Favorite Sons” was named the 2011 Book of the Year for Mystery/Suspense by USA Book News. “A Brilliant Death” was a Barnes & Noble No. 1 bestseller and a finalist for both the 2017 Edgar Award and the Silver Falchion Award for best adult mystery.
Jim Minick is the award-winning author of five books, including his latest novel “Fire Is Your Water,” winner of the Appalachian Book of the Year Award, and “The Blueberry Years: A Memoir of Farm and Family,” winner of the SIBA Best Nonfiction Book of the Year Award.
He’s also written a collection of essays, “Finding a Clear Path,” two books of poetry, “Her Secret Song” and “Burning Heaven,” and he edited “All There Is to Keep” by Rita Riddle.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month (all year) from 7-8:30 p.m. in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington. The event features two award-winning, published authors that serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month.
Previous featured readers have included Marc Harshman, Denise Giardina, Crystal Wilkinson, Jonathan Corcoran, Doug Van Gundy, Robert Gipe, Nick White and others.
Afterwards, the mic is open to anyone in the audience that would like to share a creative work.
For more information, email michaelconnick@gmail.com