HUNTINGTON — The Junior League of Huntington will host the Huntington Heroes Hunt, a drivable scavenger hunt through the city with community heroes stationed at each location, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

Participants, or "Hero Hunters," can expect to meet local community heroes such as Cabell County EMTs and paramedics, members of the U.S. Coast Guard and others while earning prizes such as a "fun pack" for four to Malibu Jack’s, family games and toys. The cost to participate is $5.

Hero Hunters will begin at St. Mary’s Center for Education to pick up their maps and starter pack. From there, participants can choose to drive to other map locations including Cabell County EMS Station 3 (beside Cam’s Ham), Harris Riverfront Park, Marshall University and United Rentals.

