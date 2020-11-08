Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Join the Junior League of Huntington starting on Dec. 1 to kick start the holiday shopping season.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior League of Huntington will host its annual Mistletoe Market silent auction online through the virtual platform, BetterWorld. 2020 silent auction items will include themed baskets, housewares, local gift certificates, and other items for the entire family to enjoy.

To shop this event, patrons can visit https://jlh.betterworld.org/auctions/2020-mistletoe-market. Bidding will open on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at midnight and will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 6, at 11:59 p.m. Cash, card and check payment methods will all be accepted.

All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Junior League of Huntington’s community service initiatives that promote physical and mental wellness for women and children throughout the Tri-State.

The Junior League of Huntington is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. For more information, visit https://www.jlofhuntington.org/.

