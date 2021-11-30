HUNTINGTON — Join the Junior League of Huntington starting on Dec. 1 to kickstart the holiday shopping season.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior League of Huntington will again host its annual Mistletoe Market silent auction online through the virtual platform, BetterWorld. 2021 silent auction items will include themed baskets, housewares, local gift certificates and other items for the entire family to enjoy.
All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Junior League of Huntington’s community service initiatives that promote physical and mental wellness for women and children throughout the Tri-State.
The Junior League of Huntington is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. For more information, visit https://www.jlofhuntington.org/.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.