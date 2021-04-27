The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is accepting entries for the 2021 West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition through 4 p.m. Monday, May 3.
This is the 40th year for the exhibition which will open Friday, May 28. The free, summer-long exhibition will be displayed through Sept. 13.
Quilts and wall hangings can be mailed, or hand delivered to Cailin Howe, exhibits coordinator for the department, at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
Quilts and wall hangings, handmade or machine made, by West Virginia residents are eligible for the exhibition. Special consideration will be given to hand-quilted entries.
Entrants can submit one quilt and one wall hanging. There is a nonrefundable fee of $20 per entry. Quilts and wall hangings shown previously in a Department of Arts, Culture and History Quilts and Wall Hangings juried exhibition are not eligible.
The prospectus and entry information for the 2021 Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition can be found at www.wvculture.org.
For more information about the exhibit or to request a printed prospectus, contact Howe at 304-558-0220 or cailin.a.howe@wv.gov.
COVID-19 protocols will remain in place with hand deliveries.