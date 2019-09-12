BARBOURSVILLE - The 2019 Jule Huffman 5K Walk/Run for the Kids kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Barboursville Park.
The course starts at the lake gate and head out toward the soccer fields. Make a loop at a designated point around restrooms and come back to do a round at the lake. Dogs and strollers are welcome. There is a "Zero K" option for people who want to sleep in or just show up and cheer on the runners while not breaking a sweat.
The Jule Huffman Memorial 5K Walk/Run benefits the children receiving speech-language-hearing services at the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center at Marshall University.
Awards will be given in each age group. Participants can register by visiting https://aptiming.com/race/866. Registration is $25 online and $30 the day of the race, which will take place rain or shine.