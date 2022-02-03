Editor’s note: Due to an impending winter storm, this weekend’s Kansas concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Paramount Arts Center, will now take place Thursday, June 9. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored on the new date.
ASHLAND — In the 1970s, Kansas was climbing the charts with songs such as “Carry On Wayward Son,” “Dust In The Wind,” “Hold On” and more.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, Kansas will bring their “Point of Know Return” Tour to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. During the show, Kansas will play the whole “Point of Know Return” album, as well as their other hits, deep cuts and songs from their latest all-original album “The Absence of Presence.”
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $49.50 to $125, with VIP packages available. More information is available at paramountartscenter.com and 606-324-0007.
The members of Kansas, which hails from the Midwest, include Phil Erhart, Billy Greer, Ronnie Platt, David Ragsdale, Richard Williams and newest band mate Tom Brislin.
Brislin joined Kansas in 2018, bringing new blood and enthusiasm into the group and contributing six new tracks on the recent “The Absence of Presence” album.
After growing up in New Jersey and working on his keyboard skills, Brislin’s college band You Were Spiraling toured the East Coast extensively before being asked to open for the group They Might Be Giants on their national tour. Then he was asked to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Yes on their orchestra-backed “Yes” symphonic tour.
Eventually, Brislin was enlisted to tour with another prog rock band — Camel, which made albums in the 1970s, from “Moonmadness” to “Rain Dances,” “Breathless,” “The Snow Goose” and more. Led by Andy Latimer on guitar, Brislin sat in the keyboard chair once held by Peter Bardens.
From 1998 until 2001, Brislin also toured with the Grammy Award-winning legend Meat Loaf, who died just two weeks ago.
When asked to join Kansas four years ago, Brislin was ready to be a part of continuing the band’s legacy, as well as to be a creative force in the group ready to make new music.
“I grew up in New Jersey in a house with older siblings who were right in line with all of that 1970s good rock, and they had great record collections with albums by Kansas, Foreigner, Pink Floyd, Yes, Led Zeppelin and all of that good, epic stuff,” said Brislin. “It was really the first music that I remember hearing.”
When Brislin was asked to join Kansas, his desire was to not only recreate the band’s hits with power and precision, but he also wanted to keep the creative juices flowing in the form of new, original music. The veterans of the group agreed.
“When they approached me about becoming a member of Kansas, it was one of the most important questions that I asked,” said Brislin. “I wanted to know, ‘Am I invited to make new music with the band and be creative with the group?’ They said, ‘It just so happens that we are starting to make a new album. Show us what you got.’ So, I got to work and I was writing new stuff at the same time I was learning their music to play on the live shows, which meant their style and their vibe was in my head the whole time. So, it was natural that what I was going to create was going to be Kansas-esque. They kept giving me the green light. Every time I showed them a demo of a new song, they said, ‘Yeah, we like it. Give us more.’ It all ended up on the album, and they even asked me to sing the lead vocals on one of the new tracks. It was a pleasant surprise, and I am here for it.
“I had the good fortune of having toured with some big names since my early 20s,” Brislin said. “But this was a different thing as unlike those other experiences, Kansas brought me in as a full-time band member and wanted me to put my stamp upon the history of the group. It was a real thrill. With Kansas, it is really technically challenging music. People think they are just ‘Dust In The Wind,’ and that is a beautiful song. But if you look deep into their albums, there are some complex and challenging music to play in there as well. And to bring those vocals in there, too, and the harmonies and singing lead — this has been one of my greatest challenges.”
With the recent death of his former boss Meat Loaf, Brislin looks back fondly on those days onstage with the “Bat Out of Hell” megastar, bringing to life albums in a theatrical way.
“With Meat Loaf, it was about the muscular aspect of the music,” said Brislin. “It was like playing like Jerry Lee Lewis for three hours straight, just banging on the piano and bringing all of the drama. His passing has been bringing back a lot of memories. He was the first person to give me a shot at some of those big stages. For that, I am forever grateful. I did a few world tours with Meat Loaf and performed on one of his albums called ‘Couldn’t Have Said It Better,’ and I can’t say enough about how profound an experience it was to work with him. The live shows were like a circus on a freight train. He wanted maximum entertainment and that rock and roll circus environment, and every note had to matter and we had to play to the back seats of the venue, no matter what. We had to play our hearts out for everybody.”
As for when Kansas is onstage, they know that the audience is going to be reliving songs that captured their youth and have stayed with them all of these years.
“These hits that Kansas recorded really ring eternal for so many people,” said Brislin. “And that is true of younger generations as well as I see young people come alive when we play ‘Carry On Wayward Son.’ But I also know that for a lot of people in the audience, when we play ‘Dust In The Wind’ or ‘Point of Know Return,’ it brings them back to a time in their life that they remember fondly.”