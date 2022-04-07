CHARLESTON — It wasn’t a career track singer Kat Edmonson planned on exploring. But hosting her own variety show turned out to be a great fit after all.
Edmonson, who appears on Mountain Stage Sunday night at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, said, “Three weeks into the pandemic, we started this livestream.”
The format involved her performing and featured guests.
“We had some taped and edited segments, and I prepared new material every week,” she said.
The Texas native wasn’t entirely on her own.
“My partner, Aaron Thurston, who plays drums in the band, he learned to run all the software we needed to run the show on multiple platforms,” she said.
Edmonson said the show was fun. They did 66 total episodes — one just about every week, including holiday specials.
The show was interactive. People commented in real time and interacted with each other. Edmonson joined in. Fans tuned in week after week.
“After a while, everyone started to feel like they knew one another,” she said. “It started to feel very personal, like we were all at camp.”
She and Thurston really only paused the show because Edmonson took on a role in an off-Broadway jazz opera called “The Hang.”
“I was thrilled to get asked,” she said.
Edmonson gushed a little about the response to the show.
“We ran for six weeks. We were a critic’s pick in the New York Times and just got wonderful reviews all around,” she said. “It was a thrilling experience.”
The off-Broadway production wasn’t her first foray into theater. Edmonson appeared as herself in the holiday film, “Angels Sing,” and was a nightclub singer in Woody Allen’s “Café Society.”
The variety show remains on hiatus as Edmonson returns to the road for the first time since the pandemic began.
Mostly, she said, she’d be performing music from her 2020 record, “Dreamers Do,” as well as songs from earlier releases.
Just don’t expect to hear anything from her latest record, “Holiday Swingin’! [A Kat Edmonson Christmas Vol.1],” released in November 2021.
Edmonson chuckled and said, “It doesn’t feel seasonally appropriate, but I look forward to sharing the music.”
Maybe in late November and in December.
“Dreamers Do” was released in 2020, the same year Edmonson launched her show on YouTube. It’s a collection of lushly arranged songs about sleep, dreaming and following those dreams.
Edmonson described it as a concept album that takes place over the course of one night’s sleep.
“They’re primarily classic Disney songs from the middle of the 20th century,” she said. “The material is very near and dear to me. I would call them familiar classics.”
The music resonated with Edmonson’s fans and viewers, who began calling themselves “dreamers.”
“We voted on it,” she said.
There hasn’t been a new episode of the Kat Edmonson Show for a while, but the singer said she’d likely get around to making more episodes.
The entire run of shows can be found on her website, www.katedmonson.com.
In the meantime, some of her viewers have been showing up at shows. She said they’ll come up to her and say, “I’m a dreamer.”
“And it’s so lovely,” Edmonson said.