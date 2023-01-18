Greg Harkins, rental manager for The Rental Party and Food Among the Flowers, speaks with potential customers as the KEE100 Bridal Expo takes place on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — All newly engaged couples are invited to the 31st annual KEE100 Bridal Expo at the Marshall University Recreation Center from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
KEE100 morning show personalities Dave Roberts and Jenn Seay, who is also the promotions director, will host the event that features over 50 vendors from the Tri-State. The entry fee is $5 in cash.
“Brides are encouraged to bring everyone with them. Their mother-in-law, their mother, their bridesmaids, their sisters, whoever they want to bring to help them make plans for that special day,” Seay said.
Grooms are highly encouraged to attend and relax in the Groom’s Room catered by Texas Roadhouse, Herr’s Foods and Sheetz. Also, grooms can sign up to participate in the Cake Dive where they’ll win prizes for themselves and their bride-to-be.
The Cake, provided by Tipton’s Traditions, will have prizes from Cheryl Akers Park Lane Jewelry, C.F. Reuchlein’s Jewelers, Tickers & Timbers Axe Throwing, and Pollock’s Jewelers.
Brides will win door prizes throughout the event and one will win a seven-night dream vacation honeymoon. Winners do not have to present to claim the prize, just there to sign up.
“You get to choose where you want to go, there are over 3,000 locations from. So it’s not just a one size fits all honeymoon,” she said.
Seay recommends wearing comfortable walking shoes and making a list of things the couple still needs for their wedding. It’s meant for couples in all stages of the planning process.
“Say you just got engaged at Christmas and you have absolutely nothing started, that’s OK because we’ve got tons of vendors to choose from. From the venue to the dress to the flowers to the cake to the tux for him to everything,” she said. “Even if you’ve already planned most of your wedding, say your wedding is coming up in just a couple of months. There still might be somebody there that you see and think ‘Oh gosh, I could use that, that would be a really cool thing to do at my wedding.’”
Seay says this is the “comeback year” for weddings; 2022 saw more weddings than 2020 and 2021 but people are still cautious.
“I feel like 2023 is more open. I feel like it’s more worry-free this year so you can feel it out, do whatever you want, invite however many people you want,” she said.
