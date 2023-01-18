The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — All newly engaged couples are invited to the 31st annual KEE100 Bridal Expo at the Marshall University Recreation Center from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

KEE100 morning show personalities Dave Roberts and Jenn Seay, who is also the promotions director, will host the event that features over 50 vendors from the Tri-State. The entry fee is $5 in cash.

