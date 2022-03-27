HUNTINGTON — Celebrating the return of spring, the Huntington Museum of Art will present a new exhibit titled “Keep the Light: Green Gardens and Growing Things” from April 2 through July 17, according to a news release.
“The theme of this exhibit has given us the opportunity to display several of our iconic works of art in one exhibit,” said John Farley, HMA senior curator/exhibition designer, “and it allows us to feature artworks related to horticulture and agriculture to explore humankind’s relationship with nature.”
Among the Huntington Museum of Art masterpieces featured in this exhibit are “The Garden Wall” by Winslow Homer; “Young Woman in a Landscape” by Pierre-Auguste Renoir; “The Harvester” by Julien Dupre; and “Love Tokens” by Jules Breton.
“The works in this exhibit are all tied together by focusing on flowers, gardens and other growing things,” Farley said. “We will present works that express enjoyment of the sublime beauty of our world, as well as examples that reflect efforts to harness its life-giving elements. Sustenance of body, mind and spirit is a common denominator. I hope that these themes will be uplifting for our visitors as we emerge from winter and look forward to the promise of spring.”
This exhibit will also include a new Huntington Museum of Art acquisition of a rare and unusual color monoprint by West Virginia artist Blanche Lazzell.
“We are pleased to showcase this new gift to HMA of art by trailblazing artist and teacher Blanche Lazzell titled ‘Hibiscus,’” Farley said. “We thank John A. Webb and Lazzelle W. Parker for this gift given in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Rufus G. Lazzell.”
Blanche Lazzell is considered one of the most important women artists of the 20th century, having been an early adopter of modernism and cubism in her work, which can often be seen in her print-work. It was Lazzell who once remarked that “originality, simplicity, freedom of expression and, above all, sincerity, with a clean cut block, are characteristics of a good wood block print.”
Other works included in this exhibit include lithographs by Salvador Dali and Romare Bearden, and an oil painting by Herbert Meyer titled “Three Poppies,” which is part of HMA’s renowned Daywood Collection.
In conjunction with this exhibit, a Gardening for Pollinators presentation by HMA Conservatory Director Mike Beck takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at HMA. Call 304-529-2701 for more information. HMA is fully accessible.
This exhibit is presented with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on upcoming exhibits, visit hmoa.org.