The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Millard-Junior-Ross Stage House Sign.jpg

The Keith-Albee board approved a resolution in 2022 proclaiming and designating the stage house in the theater as the Millard “Junior” Ross Stage House.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center’s Operations Manager Millard “Junior” Ross was recently honored for his long tenure, distinguished service and dedication.

The Keith-Albee board had previously approved a resolution on Oct. 7, 2022, proclaiming and designating the stage house in the theater as the Millard “Junior” Ross Stagehouse, according to a news release. This is the performance space consisting of the part of the theater upstage of the proscenium arch, which contains the stage, wings, fly tower, fly floors and grid.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you