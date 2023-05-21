HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center celebrated its 95th birthday on Sunday, May 7. But, aside from its remarkable architecture, there is nothing “old” about this theater, which has become a living, breathing part of the Huntington arts scene — a scene that, some say, is now experiencing a renaissance.
Although the theater is named after master vaudeville producers Benjamin Keith and Edward Albee, the city credits Abe “A.B.” Hyman and his brother Sol for being Huntington’s first theater entrepreneurs. The Hyman brothers, majority owners of The Greater Huntington Theatre Corporation, had built the Keith-Albee to enhance their family of downtown theaters that included the Huntington, the Orpheum and the State.
Terry Deppner Hardin is the director of development for the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center and shared her passion for the theater when she said, “It’s all about the Keith-Albee for me.”
Thomas Lamb designed the theater, which would go on to become the last fully standing atmospheric theater he designed. The atmospheric aspect of the theater comes from the outdoor feeling it gives, as it was designed to appear like an open courtyard with clouds and stars above.
It has a history of shows from musicians like Taylor Swift to Broadway shows like “Willy Wonka.” Recently, the theater has been open to local artists such as photographers and videographers like Dylan Smith — a local videographer who incorporated the theater into a recent music video for Brad Goodall.
“We are asking our community to make an investment in this building, so we need to make an investment back in our community,” Hardin said. “And to help somebody like Dylan Smith with his business, making these videos, to have people have the photo shoots.”
On May 7, a legislative reception took place at the Keith-Albee, and Hardin said many lawmakers had been unaware of the theater’s presence in Huntington.
“I don’t think I can stress (enough) the importance of this building to the history and the heritage of not only Huntington, but the state,” said Hardin.
Throughout its years, The Keith-Albee was passed from the Hyman family, the original owners, to Marshall University and its current owners, The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Foundation. Hardin sat on the board herself three years ago and stepped down to take on her current position. The board members have changed, but President Robert H. Plymale has stuck with it.
“I have seen that they have tried to diversify the board to represent different sectors of the community. To address fundraising, and to set the vision for what this building can do for the community. We are asking our citizens to support this effort … we see that this building can have a return on investment for the community,” Hardin said.
Hardin said The Keith-Albee is an economic driver for the community. When there are shows presented, the restaurants around town are full.
The WV Department of Arts, Culture and History has named Huntington a Certified Arts Community. This designation may be applied to a city, county, town or area that has realized the benefits of cooperation among arts and humanities groups, business leaders, government agencies and residents.
“That designation, I think, is very helpful. I think Huntington is having a revival of sorts, a renaissance of sorts, and I think this Certified Arts Community designation is helpful towards that. It can make Huntington...a tourism spot,” said Hardin.
There have already been updates to the building, including its new roof. The upcoming capital construction campaign titled “The Show Must Go On” will address the mechanical, electrical and plumbing infrastructure along with the dressing rooms. Hardin said the dressing rooms haven’t been updated much since the theater opened in 1928.
“If we don’t do something about this, we are gonna, you know, lose the opportunity for all those wonderful Broadway shows that Marshall Artists Series brought to town for us to enjoy,” said Hardin.
Hardin said she loves the building, from the design to stories from community members. In fact, she has been working on collecting memories and experiences related to the Keith-Albee.
“There’s so many people that have a story about the Keith-Albee — first date, their first memory, family outings that they had here — there’s many people that have a lot of stories. One of the things I’d like to do is have an oral history of memories … There’s a lot of people that remember it from 1928,” said Hardin.
Hardin wishes everyone would love “The Keith” as much as she does, and she knows many already do. The theater has plans for projects in the future to further give back to the community, including children’s programming and giving a stage to local theater groups.
To share a memory or a piece of memorabilia from the Keith-Albee, contact Hardin at Terrydepner@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.