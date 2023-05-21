The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center celebrated its 95th birthday on Sunday, May 7. But, aside from its remarkable architecture, there is nothing “old” about this theater, which has become a living, breathing part of the Huntington arts scene — a scene that, some say, is now experiencing a renaissance.

Although the theater is named after master vaudeville producers Benjamin Keith and Edward Albee, the city credits Abe “A.B.” Hyman and his brother Sol for being Huntington’s first theater entrepreneurs. The Hyman brothers, majority owners of The Greater Huntington Theatre Corporation, had built the Keith-Albee to enhance their family of downtown theaters that included the Huntington, the Orpheum and the State.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you