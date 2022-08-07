The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan, left, presents checks to Keith-Albee Director of Development Terry Deppner Hardin on July 29.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Inc. recently received $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as $15,000 in Hotel/Motel Fiscal Year 2022-23 funding, from the Cabell County Commission.

Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan presented the checks to the Keith-Albee Director of Development Terry Deppner Hardin at the Cabell County Courthouse on Friday, July 29.

