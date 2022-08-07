HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Inc. recently received $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as $15,000 in Hotel/Motel Fiscal Year 2022-23 funding, from the Cabell County Commission.
Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan presented the checks to the Keith-Albee Director of Development Terry Deppner Hardin at the Cabell County Courthouse on Friday, July 29.
Deppner Hardin said the funding will be used as part of an overall project that includes three phases: the basement wall waterproofing; replacement and installation of a new water service with a new sprinkler riser; and installation of new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems in the theater.
All three phases will help ensure the building’s structural integrity, public safety, and maintaining a healthy environment for staff, performers and patrons, she said, and it will eventually help to decrease operating costs.
“The more improvements that are made, the greater the impact will be on decreasing overall costs,” Deppner Hardin said in a news release.
Keith-Albee Board President Bob Plymale said the COVID-19 pandemic and recent economic conditions have caused prices of materials and labor to skyrocket from the project’s original anticipated costs.
“The restoration of the Keith Albee is a huge project — its importance, its scope, and the financial resources needed to effectuate preservation of this iconic architecture,” Plymale said in the release. “It is important for our community to understand that this theatre is an historic asset to Huntington. We hope that everyone in the community will give — no matter how small — and help to sustain the last fully intact Thomas-Lamb-designed atmospheric theatre in the world. Every penny counts!”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.