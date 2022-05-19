On Tuesday afternoon, the 2022 class of inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame were announced. Receiving this honor will be the legendary Jerry Lee Lewis, RCA record label executive Joe Galante and the late Keith Whitley, a Tri-State native.
Whitley was born in Ashland and raised in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, both located near the famous Country Music Highway (U.S. 23) that runs on the western edge of the region. He reached the top of the charts with songs like “I’m No Stranger To The Rain,” “When You Say Nothing At All,” “Don’t Close Your Eyes” and “Miami, My Amy” during his short-lived career. After attempts at sobriety, his battle with alcohol became fatal, and he died at just 33 years old in 1989.
Just hours after the official announcement of Whitley’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, country star Lorrie Morgan, his wife and partner at the time of his death, spoke about the honor.
“I feel that (when it comes to Keith’s induction), it is about time, and I’m serious about that,” Morgan said.
Whitley’s musical career not only reached millions of fans, but also influenced many of the top country singers that would follow him. Legends like Alan Jackson, Alison Krauss, Tim McGraw and others latched onto those few Whitley recordings and were affected by his voice, tone and heart.
“Next to the fact that he was loved by his fans, he influenced a lot of the great artists that we have today. I think it is about time that we show our appreciation for who he has influenced, with Garth Brooks being the main one,” Morgan said.
After the announcement ceremony Tuesday, the Hall of Fame news was finally able to sink in with the Whitley family.
“Well, I’m ecstatic, and I’m very happy — although I have a lot of mixed emotions,” said Morgan. “I am sad that he couldn’t be here. He never really knew how great he was, and he would probably stand up there and say, ‘I don’t deserve this.’ Me and my two children and my husband and our friend Chris Keefe, who helps run the Keith Whiley Memorial Bike Ride, went and had a little party today out at the cemetery, and we took some champagne and had a toast for Keith. It was emotional. We have his fifth grandchild in the oven right now. First, we went to the press conference at the Country Music Hall of Fame, and then we ate lunch, and then we all met at the cemetery and spread a blanket on the ground, and we all said congratulations to him and it was very emotional. How can it not be?”
Whitley came up as a young bluegrass singer, guitarist and emcee who befriended fellow eastern Kentucky native Ricky Skaggs at an early age. By the time they were teenagers, both had joined the band of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Hall of Famer Dr. Ralph Stanley. To many in the eastern Kentucky area, that accomplishment was memorable and important enough, yet both Whitley and Skaggs had a lot more history to make in the coming years.
Skaggs found himself in the 1975 version of J.D. Crowe and the New South, and after he left that group, Crowe brought in Whitley to sing lead vocals and play the guitar. But as much success as Whitley realized in bluegrass music, there was a big part of his heart and soul that wanted to sing country music, and he made that transition in an impressive way.
On the historical signs found along U.S. 23 in eastern Kentucky bears the name of Larry Cordle alongside those of Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, Naomi and Wynonna Judd, Whitley, Tom T. Hall and others. Cordle’s self-written songs have become hits in the country music world, from “Highway 40 Blues” recorded by Skaggs, his childhood friend, to “Murder On Music Row,” a No. 1 cut recorded by George Strait and Alan Jackson. Cordle’s singing and playing with his band Lonesome Standard Time found success on the bluegrass circuit as well, all leading to his induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and three Grammy Award nominations.
Back in eastern Kentucky, over 50 years ago, Skaggs and his dad, Hobart, kept touting the pre-teen Keith Whitley to Cordle, and when they all finally met at the Skaggs’ house, Cordle was not impressed at first.
“Keith was on the Buddy Starcher TV show over in Huntington on WCHS-TV when he was just 8 years old,” Cordle said. “I didn’t meet Keith, however, until he was about 12 years old, and it was about the time that I was getting ready to leave home. Ricky Skaggs’ dad would always call us when things were going on concerning pickin’ music and stuff, and Ricky and his dad were going to go play in a talent show in Ezel, Kentucky, which is near West Liberty in Morgan County. I’d say I was 16 or 17 then, and I wound up not going over there with them because I had other things to do. Ricky’s dad called me the next day and said, ‘Man, you missed going with us, and we met these boys from Sandy Hook, and one of them is a banjo player, and the other one plays a big Martin guitar, and you’re not going to believe what these boys sound like when they sing with Ricky.’ ”
Eventually, the Skaggs family brought the Whitley boys up to their farmhouse in Brushy Creek. That’s when Cordle first laid eyes and ears on Keith.
“I went up to Ricky’s house that night — and you have to remember that people got together back then and played around in one another’s living rooms because that is what we did for entertainment,” said Cordle. “Sure enough, they introduce me to these boys, and Keith started getting his guitar out, and I was looking at him, and he was a little ole skinny kid who had big black glasses on. I remember thinking, ‘That surely ain’t who they are talking about.’ But man, when he started singing, there wasn’t no question about who they were talking about. I mean, it was amazing.”
Like many who were able to see and hear Whitley perform in person, including Cordle, Morgan knew he was special right away.
“We all knew it, and his mom knew it when he sang ‘Big Iron’ at a talent contest at school, and then when he went on the Buddy Starcher TV show and sang ‘The News Is Out.’ He sang it right on key, and he tuned his own little guitar,” she said.
Jesse Keith Whitley, the son of Whitley and Morgan, performed near his dad’s hometown in Ashland last summer.
“Today is something you can never put into words,” he said. “This is his dream, and we are accepting it and watching his dream come true before our eyes. He wouldn’t believe it. He would think it was a joke, he was too humble to accept how good he actually was, and I hope I leave a legacy like this for my children and my family.”