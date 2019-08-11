KENOVA — Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool (aka The Training Station) is preparing for orientation and the first day of school.
The Training Station, located at 503 15th St. in Kenova, aims to promote a program that is designed to meet the needs of each individual child. For the preschooler, the most important skills are socialization, listening and following simple directions, with emphasis placed upon politeness toward others, feeling good about one's self, taking care of property, making learning fun and completing what is started.
The Training Station has classes for the 2-, 3- and 4-year-old child. At this time, the 2-year-old classes are full, but there is a waiting list. The 3-year-old class has a few openings, and there are several openings in the 4-year-old class. Anyone interested in the limited openings is encouraged to call to reserve a spot.
For more information or an application form, visit www.kenovaumc.com and look for the Training Station - Preschool tab, or visit its Facebook page (Kenova United Methodist Church) and leave a private message with a contact name and phone number, or call the church office at 304-453-1112.
Orientation begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 20 for the preschool's Monday through Wednesday 2-year-old children only and at 10 a.m. for Tuesday through Thursday 2-year-old children only. Orientation at 9 a.m. Aug. 22 is for parents and their 4-year-old children and at 10:30 a.m. for parents and their 3-year-old children. Classes will begin the week of Aug. 26.