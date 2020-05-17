Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Kenova church receives funds for programs and ministries

KENOVA — The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc. awarded grants totaling $54,350 to several programs and ministries around West Virginia.

According to foundation President Jeff Taylor, the Grants Committee reviews applications and awards grants to help fund innovative programs that address acute needs in communities.

At its April meeting, the foundation awarded Kenova United Methodist Church Youth Group $500 for the printing of Scripture stickers for its Blessing Box.

The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc., established in 1974, manages over $100 million for United Methodist causes in West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.