Kenova church receives funds for programs and ministries
KENOVA — The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc. awarded grants totaling $54,350 to several programs and ministries around West Virginia.
According to foundation President Jeff Taylor, the Grants Committee reviews applications and awards grants to help fund innovative programs that address acute needs in communities.
At its April meeting, the foundation awarded Kenova United Methodist Church Youth Group $500 for the printing of Scripture stickers for its Blessing Box.
The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc., established in 1974, manages over $100 million for United Methodist causes in West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland.