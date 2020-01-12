PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The art of one local woman is on display this month at WesBanco Bank in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Lee Ann Billups Blevins has been drawing since childhood and works in oils for her paintings. She is a native of Kenova and graduated from Marshall University with a degree in art education. She was an educator for over 30 years.
She specializes in portraits of people and pets, but also loves painting landscapes and seascapes. Her work has been included in shows at Huntington Museum of Art; Gallery Eleven of Charleston; Grayson Gallery in Grayson, Kentucky; Parkersburg Art Center; Mathena Center in Princeton; and Tamarack.
She most enjoys working in oils, creating portraits that capture the true spirit of her commissioned subjects and bringing them to life on canvas.
The Lee Ann Billups Blevins Art Exhibit may be viewed at WesBanco Bank, 415 Market St. in Parkersburg, during regular business hours of Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“My art consists of recreating scenes from the joyous moments of life. I like to find the beauty in ordinary scenes — a heron waiting to catch an unwary fish or the inky black solitude in the shade of a sunlit forest,” Blevins said.
She does many commissioned pieces of people and pets even though she never set out to be a portrait artist, but finds it very rewarding.
Blevins won Best of Show in Oils at the Heart of the Parks Art Exhibit in Grayson, Kentucky; Honorable Mention, WV Division of Natural Resources in the 2020 Wildlife Calendar; Honorable Mention, Heart of the Parks Art Exhibition in Oils at Grayson, Kentucky; Third Place, Anna Robinson Memorial Art Show in Grayson, Kentucky.
She currently is a member of Allied Artists of WV, Tri-State Arts Association of WV, Tamarack Artisans and the National League of American Pen Women.