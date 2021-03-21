KENOVA — Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool (a.k.a. The Training Station), is enrolling now for the fall 2021 session.
The Training Station Preschool is located at Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th St. in Kenova.
Its program is designed to meet the needs of each individual child. The motto for The Training Station Preschool is “personalized learning in a loving environment.” The goal is to motivate and prepare children so that the first year in public school will be an easy adjustment.
The Training Station has classes for the 2, 3 and 4-year-old child. Openings are limited.
For more information or an application form, visit www.kenovaumc.com and look for the Training Station — Preschool tab, or go on Facebook at the Kenova United Methodist Church or KUMC Training Station Preschool pages and leave your name and phone number. Those interested also can call the church office at 304-453-1112.