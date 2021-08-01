KENOVA, W.Va. — Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool (aka The Training Station) is enrolling now for the fall 2021 session.
The Training Station Preschool is located at Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th St. in Kenova. Its program is designed to meet the needs of each individual child. The motto for The Training Station Preschool is “personalized learning in a loving environment.” The goal is to motivate and prepare children so their first year in public school will be an easy and pleasant adjustment.
The preschool is enrolling 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds.
Another 2-year-old class has been added due to increasing enrollment, and the 3-year-old class is nearly at capacity.
Any students who are not eligible for kindergarten this year due to the state age requirement (5 years old before July 1) would be eligible for KUMC’s 4-year-old program.
For more information or an application form, visit www.kenovaumc.com and look for the Training Station — Preschool tab, or visit the Facebook page (Kenova United Methodist Church or KUMC Training Station Preschool) and leave your name and phone number.
Those interested also can call the church office at 304-453-1112.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.