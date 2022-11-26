The Kiwanis-Key Club crew at Raceland-Worthington High School included, from left, front row, Zenaida Smith, Makenna Francis, Peyton Mackie, Hunter Masters and Regan Mackie. In back are Kiwanis members Jack Patterson, Joshua Joseph and Scott Hill.
Kiwanis member Tom Saylor packs food baskets ahead of distribution at Raceland-Worthington High School.
Submitted photos
Raceland-Worthington Key Club member Makenna Francis, right, with Peyton Mackie and Regan Mackie take food boxes to awaiting families.
Submitted photo
Food items are pictured before they were packed in boxes.
Submitted photo
Kiwanis President Scott Hill and member Jack Patterson carry boxes from Raceland-Worthington High School to load into a van for distribution in South Shore, Ky.
Submitted photo
Raceland-Worthington Key Club adviser Zenaida Smith, with members Peyton Mackie and Regan Mackie, carries food boxes to awaiting families.
Submitted photo
Regan Mackie and Makenna Francis, members of the Raceland-Worthington Key Club, carry food boxes to be taken to South Shore. Peyton Mackie is shown in back.
Submitted photo
While Kiwanis member Tom Saylor works on making last-minute food baskets, Makenna Francis and Hunter Masters carry boxes to the South Shore delivery van.
Submitted photo
Key Clubber Peyton Mackie, left, and Kiwanis President Scott Hill carry food boxes to the delivery van while others work in the background to prepare the food baskets.
Submitted photo
Key Club member Makenna Francis carries half-hams to the delivery van.
Submitted photo
RACELAND, Ky. — The Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County and its Key Clubs at Raceland-Worthington and Russell high schools completed delivery last Saturday of 55 Thanksgiving food baskets.
It was the 28th consecutive year for the project, according to a news release.
Kiwanis President Scott Hill and Joshua Joseph, chairman of the project, said 25 baskets were delivered in the Greenup County school district, while 15 each were given to families in the Raceland-Worthington and Russell districts. The club works with the Family Resource Centers in the three school districts to identify families who need help.
Food items in the baskets included cans of green beans and corn, fruit cocktail, instant potatoes, corn muffin mix, boxed macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, Jell-O, and peanut butter and jelly.
Kiwanis members along with their Key Club families provide all the items, then the Kiwanis Club provides a boneless half ham, bread and a dessert.
Items in the baskets, including the ham and dessert, cost an estimated $3,525, up 6% from last year. Over the 28-year history of the project, launched in 1995, the baskets have assisted 1,490 families at an estimated cost of $57,100.
The Key Club members at Russell and Raceland check all the baskets to make sure they contain everything families will need for their Thanksgiving meal.
The baskets were distributed from McDowell Intermediate School in Russell, Raceland-Worthington High School in Raceland and McKell Middle School in South Shore.
The idea for the project originated with the Key Club at Raceland in 1995. That year, 15 baskets were delivered. Since then the numbers have grown and reached 55 the past four years.
