FRANKFORT, Ky. - In partnership with the Kentucky State Board of Certifications of Librarians, the Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has awarded the Library Science Tuition Scholarship to 10 public library professionals for the Fall 2019 semester.
Kentucky law requires public libraries be staffed by personnel certified by the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians. In an effort to ensure that public libraries are able to meet these requirements, KDLA offers the Library Science Tuition Scholarship to help public library staff meet certification standards by completing college library science courses.
The Library Science Tuition Scholarship awards $500 per semester for students enrolled in a four-year program and $250 per semester for students student enrolled in a two-year college. Scholarship funds are awarded for the spring and fall semesters, and may be utilized for undergraduate or graduate courses.
Local recipients for the Fall 2019 semester are:
- Joshua Blevins - Boyd County Public Library
- Tammy Lemaster - Lawrence County Public Library
- Melissa Moore - Lawrence County Public Library
KDLA provides equitable access to quality library and information resources and services, as well as helps public agencies ensure that legislatively mandated documentation of government programs is created, efficiently maintained and made accessible. For more information on KDLA resources, programs and services visit www.kdla.ky.gov or call 502-564-1702.