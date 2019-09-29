GRAYSON, Ky. — “Coffee with a Cop,” a national event taking place across the country where citizens and law enforcement can come together and talk, will occur at Kentucky Christian University this week.
The local event featuring troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Ashland will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the university’s Emma Lodge in the McKenzie Student Life Center.
The event is designed to build and strengthen relationships, and give the opportunity for citizens to get to know the officers who police their communities. For more information, visit https://coffeewithacop.com/.