ASHLAND - Kentucky Education Television, or KET, is offering a free exclusive sneak peek at Ken Burns' new documentary, "Country Music," which tells the stories of the people and places behind a true American art form.
The reception starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Highlands Museum, 620 Winchester Ave., Ashland. The film screening starts at 7 p.m., down the block at the Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave. The event is free, but reservations are required by visiting KET.org/events.
Two door prizes will be given away at the reception: the "Country Music" five-disc CD set with more than 100 songs and "Country Music: An Illustrated History," a 560-page hardcover book. The television premiere of Ken Burns' eight-part series, "Country Music," starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 15 on KET.