CHARLESTON — The deadline for the West Virginia Attorney General’s “Kids Kick Opioids” public service announcement contest is Friday, March 13.
The contest asks elementary and middle school students to design a PSA that raises awareness about prescription painkiller abuse. Potential submissions may be a poem, drawing, letter or anything that would promote awareness.
Students can work individually or in groups.
The top submission will appear as a statewide newspaper PSA. Regional winners will be displayed in the state Capitol.
Contest entries must be submitted by March 13 by mail to the Attorney General’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov.