HUNTINGTON — American soldiers stationed around the world will once again benefit from the generosity of Tri-State residents thanks to the thousands of items collected for their personal use during the fourth edition of Kindred Communication’s “Operation Soldiers Christmas.”
Organized and operated by Huntington-based Kindred Communications, boxes were filled during the past month at stores throughout the area. Some of the items collected include snack foods, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving supplies, shirts, socks, puzzle books, candies and sanitary wipes. The items are now headed to Military Missions, based in Lexington, Kentucky.
Military Missions exists to support and honor deployed military personnel by sending care packages year-round as an expression of appreciation and gratitude. It ships donated items four times each year in what the group calls “Operation Send.”
Kindred Communications is locally owned and operated and made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & AM 1340 and Kindred Digital.
