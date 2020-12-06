Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — For the past two months, Kindred Communications has been reaching out to listeners on behalf of military personnel, requesting items for care packages for Christmas for those who are deployed across the globe.

“The response has been tremendous,” Account Executive Pamela Hall, who began the promotion, said in a news release.

“I am overwhelmed at how our local area has given, especially during the pandemic. It feels really good to be a part of something that will benefit those that put their lives on the line each day for our freedom.”

Kindred Communications partnered with Presenting Sponsors Clark’s Pump-N-Shop and Setzer’s World of Camping, along with other area businesses, to coordinate drop-off locations where listeners could take donated items.

“This has become an annual event for Kindred Communications and it has grown each year,” said Mike Kirtner, CEO and owner of the company, in the release.

“We love being able to be involved in the local community, especially to benefit our military. We appreciate the businesses that helped and all those individuals that gave.”

Collected items will be taken to Military Missions in Lexington and then distributed to deployed military personnel around the world.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.