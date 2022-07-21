CHARLESTON — Just about every band has a pandemic story — that last big show they played before the theater went dark, maybe forever, that tour that had just got started or had been rolling along through the winter that was turned around when everyone was sent home.
Simon Dumas and the rest of his King Calaway bandmates were on their way home when international travel began to tighten up.
On a Zoom call with the band, Dumas, the band’s keyboard player, said, “We had been traveling in Europe doing some country music festivals when the pandemics first hit.”
Airport authorities let everyone get on the plane that would take them back to the U.S. — except for Dumas.
Dumas is from Gibraltar, a British territory. He couldn’t leave.
“So, I just came back home,” he sighed. “I was here for six months, two years ago.”
As with everyone else, King Calaway’s plans stalled. The timing couldn’t have been much worse.
Founded in 2018, King Calaway had barely been a band two years. They’d released an EP in January 2019 and then followed up with a full record in October.
It was a good start. They’d gotten some nice notice and had hit the road, opening for some big Nashville names like Garth Brooks and Rascal Flatts, which had invited them out to tour with them.
“We had a show basically jam packed with shows opening for Rascal Flatts,” guitarist Chad Michael Jervis said. “Those were all canceled. We were going to play Red Rocks and some great venues in the states.”
Jervis sighed. “So, it was very disappointing.”
He added, “But it also was a really important time for the band. We got to reflect on kind of the journey we had been on and look at where we were heading.”
The world seemed to have stopped, but it hadn’t. The group thought about where they were and where they wanted to go creatively. That meant making some changes. The six-piece country band became four.
In 2022, King Calaway, which performs Saturday, July 23, at the Clay Center in Charleston for Sound Checks, finds itself on a kind of comeback trail.
They’re not opening for Rascal Flatts this summer and preparing to play Red Rocks in Colorado, but they do have a new single, “When I Get Home,” which was co-written and produced with Zac Brown.
“When I Get Home” was released last month.
“We love that song,” Jervis said. “We went in the studio with Zac back in January and it’s something we’re really proud of.”
Drummer Chris Deaton said, “We worked on a ton of new music. We’re proud of all of it, but don’t really have a plan set in stone for it, yet.”
Brown, by the way, was a great host.
Deaton said, “We went to his house in Georgia. In one of his rooms, he has axe throwing.”
The band spent a fair amount of time throwing spears and axes at a revolving target. None of them were particularly good at it.
“Zac was really good,” he added.
Guitarist Caleb Miller said, “I wouldn’t get him in a bad mood if there’s a spear anywhere nearby.”
The band laughed and agreed. Zac Brown is deadly with a spear or an axe.
The pandemic was a setback for King Calaway, but it wasn’t the end. They adapted, evolved, and are bouncing back.
“We’re having a good time,” Dumas said.
Jervis said, “When we get off the road, we just rest. It’s either play music or rest.”