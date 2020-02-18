ASHLAND — King’s Daughters Health Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors for the 2020-21 academic year. Three scholarship opportunities are available.
The Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship, first offered in 2019, is available once again. The scholarship amount has been increased to $2,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, provided eligibility criteria are met. The scholarship is open to high school students residing in Boyd, Carter, Greenup or Lawrence counties in Kentucky; Lawrence County in Ohio; and Wayne County in West Virginia. Children of full-time King’s Daughters team members are exempt from the residency requirement. Scholarship funds may be used toward tuition, room and board, books and lab fees.
Four $1,500 Boyd County Medical Society scholarships will be awarded in 2020. One scholarship each will be awarded to a senior from Boyd County High School, Paul G. Blazer High School, Fairview High School and Russell High School. Scholarship funds are applied to the first year’s tuition, room and board, books and lab fees. Students pursuing any field of study are eligible.
Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available to graduating seniors who are dependents of King’s Daughters team members. This $1,000 scholarship supports the first school year’s tuition, room and board, books and lab fees for students pursuing the field of nursing.
All scholarship recipients must maintain a 2.5 GPA with a minimum of 12 hours of classes per semester. Recipients must also provide the Health Foundation with a copy of transcripts at the end of each semester to receive the next semester’s payment.
Applications and details are available online at KingsDaughtersHealth.com. Applications must be received no later than Monday, March 30. For more information, call King’s Daughters Health Foundation at 606-408-0412.