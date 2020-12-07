RACELAND, Ky. — Take 55 hams, mix with 150 cans of green beans and another 150 cans of corn, serve with mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese and top it off with a fresh dessert and what do you have?
Thanksgiving dinner for 55 Greenup County families, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County and its Key Clubs at Russell High School and Raceland-Worthington High School.
This was the 26th consecutive year the Kiwanis family has distributed food baskets on the Saturday before Thanksgiving to families screened by the Family Resource Centers at the Russell, Raceland-Worthington and Greenup County school systems.
As in past years, food items in the baskets were donated by Kiwanis and Key Club members. Students at Russell and Raceland checked to see that each basket contained each item on a shopping list.
The Kiwanis Club purchased 55 half-hams to include with the food items, plus a loaf of bread and a dessert.
Items in the baskets included instant potatoes, gravy mix, cans of green beans, corn, fruit cocktail and cranberry sauce. Baking mix, corn muffin mix and vegetable oil were included as was boxes of Jello. For kids that might not like ham, the club included peanut butter and jelly.
It took more than 1,400 individual items to complete the project, at an estimated cost of $2,950. Over the history of the project, the club has assisted 1,380 families at a cost of an estimated $50,250.
This year’s recipients picked up their baskets at one of three locations: Russell Middle School, Raceland-Worthington High School or McKell Middle School in South Shore.
The idea for the project originated with the Key Club at Raceland in 1995. That year 15 baskets were delivered. Since then the numbers have grown and reached 55 the past two years.