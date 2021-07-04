The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

1E8A9176 (2).JPG

Shalyn West, a 2021 graduate of Raceland-Worthington High School, receives a $750 check from Kiwanis president Josh Joseph as the winner of a Key Club scholarship from the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Kentucky.

 Submitted photo

Shalyn West is the recipient of the 2021 Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Raceland-Worthington High School.

West accepted the $750 scholarship during a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County from club president Josh Joseph.

The recent Raceland-Worthington grad told Kiwanians she would be attending Morehead State University this fall, pursuing a degree in nursing.

She ultimately wants to be a nurse-practitioner with a local office that would allow her to “pay it back.”

She was accompanied at the meeting by Key Club sponsor Zenida Smith. Smith said West “is a great student and a great role model” who has encouraged middle school girls “to be strong women.”

West is the daughter of Steve and Teresa West of Raceland. She has a brother, Caleb.

In school, she was a member of the Lady Rams softball team and golf team. Besides Key Club, she was a member of the Beta Club, FBLA and the Gifted and Talented program.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you