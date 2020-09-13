HUNTINGTON — The 24th annual Kiwanis Club of Huntington Spaghetti Fundraiser, which seemed unlikely due to concerns over COVID-19, will take place in a new format for 2020 to allow the club to continue supporting its service projects.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced change everywhere, including community interactions. The local Kiwanis Club made the difficult, yet necessary, transition to virtual meetings. Club President Bill Rosenberger explained in a news release the transition was difficult because of the demographic diversity of the group, and necessary because the club, in its 101st year, oversees the longest-running service project of any Kiwanis Club in the world: Kiwanis Day Care Center.
Rosenberger said supporting the day care and inspiring community activism though the Key Club at St. Joseph High School takes fundraising — a large chunk of which comes from the annual spaghetti dinner that has taken place for the past 23 years.
When it seemed like a 24th straight year would not be possible due to the ongoing pandemic, a new partner in the downtown Huntington Fazoli’s came to the club’s rescue.
Sponsored by the Tri-State Transit Authority, the 24th annual Kiwanis Club of Huntington Spaghetti Fundraiser still will take place, with individual tickets and packages available for purchase this month, to be redeemed for dine-in or carryout from the downtown Huntington Fazoli’s in October.
“This has really motivated our club members, especially those senior members who feel disconnected because they are mostly staying home,” said Rosenberger. “We’re so thankful to Fazoli’s for stepping up to help make this possible, along with TTA for its sponsorship.”
Tickets are $8 for a small spaghetti, $10 for large and $25 for a family of four. Each comes with salad, breadsticks and a brownie for dessert. Customers have a choice of marinara, meat or fettuccine sauce.
Ticket packages are also available, with 15 small meals for $100 or 12 large meals for $100.
“We have so many corporate partners who have bought tickets for many years, and we hope they’ll continue to do so,” Rosenberger said. “Everyone who purchases a ticket not only helps the Kiwanis Club of Huntington, but they are also supporting a Huntington business.”
The past two years has also included sponsorships to provide meals to Harmony House, the Huntington City Mission, Life House and Recovery Point. Thanks to a donation from River Park Hospital, 125 meals have been sponsored and will be provided to individuals and families who are in need, Rosenberger said.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Sandy Mauk at 304-633-8414 or Rosenberger at 304-908-9097, or by email at kiwanis25701@gmail.com.