HUNTINGTON — The East Huntington Kiwanis Club will have a belated St. Patrick’s Day present for the Tri-State.
After a three-year pandemic-caused interruption, the club will conduct one of its world-famous and much-adored Pancake Festivals at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
Club members met at the church at 6:30 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day to begin planning for the event.
Once again, visitors will enjoy the club’s world-famous link sausages — supplied by the S.S. Logan Packing Co. — and will have the choice of coffee, milk, soda or ice water.
And once again the Kiwanians will sell boxes of their sausage.
“People love the sausage we prepare, and often they want to buy it,” says 91-year-old board member and past president Spencer Moore. “So we will again offer for sale the very same freshly ground sausage in five-pound boxes.”
Patty Pancake will again be on hand, dressed in appropriate attire and available for photos with customers. And once again this year, she will sell Patty Pancake T-shirts.
“She was a big hit three years ago,” says Irvin Scarberry, another past president.
The last festival took place March 16, 2019. One was scheduled for 2020, but was canceled because of the pandemic. None was planned for 2021.
Tickets for the 2022 event are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. Advance tickets are available at New Baptist Church, Chandler’s Plywood, Tic Toc Tire Co., Spurlock’s Flowers, the Sunoco gas station at 401 Bridge St. in Guyandotte, and from any East Huntington Kiwanis Club member. To-go orders will be available.
“We will also conduct several raffles between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” says Nathaniel Kyle, current president.
The Kiwanians expect to see many visitors who come year after year.
“It’s almost like a family reunion,” says festival co-chairman Don Ewanus. “It’s Huntington’s greatest homecoming.”
The Huntington Kiwanis Club organized the East Huntington club June 2, 1955. Its first festival, which was called Aunt Jemima Pancake Day, took place April 2, 1960, in the basement of the Appalachian Power building at 1125 6th Ave. In those days, tickets cost a dollar.
“It’s always been a great pleasure to work with club members in the pancake festivals,” says Richard Brunton, another past president, whose dad, Claude, was a charter member of the East Huntington club. “That’s because it provided an awful lot of good things for children and also helped adults to live healthier and happier lives.”
Through its Service Leadership Program, the club sponsors Key Clubs at Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools, Terrific Kids Programs at five elementary schools (Altizer, Cox Landing, Guyandotte, Highlawn and Hite-Saunders), and several Boy Scout troops.
Members also support the John W. Hereford Boys and Girls Clubs, TEAM for West Virginia children, the Huntington City Mission, the Facing Hunger Foodbank, the Ronald McDonald House, the Barboursville Veterans Home, Recovery Point and other organizations. They have served as Christmas bell ringers for the Salvation Army and fill 15 Christmas food baskets for families from the five sponsored elementary schools. They also provide money for scholarships to be given to deserving high school students.
About 90 people — including club members, family members, friends, Boy Scouts and members of the Huntington Kiwanis Clubs — will help during the festival.
For more information, go to the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kiwaniseasthuntington or send an email to easthuntingtonkiwanis@gmail.com.