HUNTINGTON — The first recorded mention of pancakes dates back to ancient Greece in 600 B.C.
The Kiwanis Club of East Huntington hasn’t been preparing them that long — its members started in 1960 — but they’ve been doing it ever since, and they are about to do it again.
The club’s 62nd annual Pancake Festival will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St. E.
Club members met at Luigi’s Family Italian Restaurant at 6 p.m. last Thursday to begin planning for the event.
Once again, visitors will enjoy link sausages supplied by the S.S. Logan Packing Co. and will have the choice of coffee, milk, soda pop or ice water.
And, once again, the Kiwanians will sell boxes of their sausage.
“People love the sausage we prepare, and often they want to buy it,” says 92-year-old board member and past president Spencer Moore. “So we will again offer for sale the very same freshly ground sausage in five-pound boxes.”
Patty Pancake will again be on hand, dressed in appropriate attire and available for photos with customers.
“She was a big hit four years ago,” says Irvin Scarberry, another past president.
Tickets for the 2023 event are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. Advance tickets are available at New Baptist Church, Chandler’s Plywood, Tic Toc Tire Co., Spurlock’s Flowers, the Sunoco gas station at 401 Bridge St. in Guyandotte, and from any East Huntington Kiwanis Club member. To-go orders will be available.
“We will also conduct several raffles between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” said John Kyle, current president.
The Kiwanians expect to see many visitors who come year after year.
“It’s almost like a family reunion,” said festival co-chairman Don Ewanus. “It’s Huntington’s greatest homecoming.”
The Huntington Kiwanis Club organized the East Huntington club on Thursday, June 2, 1955. Its first festival, which was called Aunt Jemima Pancake Day, took place on Saturday, April 2, 1960, in the basement of the Appalachian Power building at 1125 6th Ave. In those days, tickets cost a dollar.
“It’s always been a great pleasure to work with club members in the pancake festivals,” said Richard Brunton, another past president, whose dad Claude was a charter member of the East Huntington club. “That’s because it provided an awful lot of good things for children and also helped adults to live healthier and happier lives.”
The club received a letter from Mike Abraham, a son of longtime member Ray Abraham. It reads, in part, “ . . . You continue to build on the foundation of an event that has become a part of Huntington’s cultural identity. By continuing to spend your time, energies and commitment in putting on The Greatest Pancake Day on Earth, you honor all those who have come before you in making a difference in (the) community at large. It is amazing how many people (come) in and say they have been coming since they were children and are now bringing their own children and grandchildren.”
The elder Abraham died in 2022, and the son who wrote that letter died in 2021.
Through its Service Leadership Program, the club sponsors Key Clubs at Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools, Boy Scouts, Hereford Boys and Girls Clubs, TEAM for West Virginia children, the Huntington City Mission, the Facing Hunger Food Bank, the Barboursville Veterans Home, Recovery Point, and several other organizations. They have served as Christmas bell ringers for the Salvation Army and fill 15 Christmas food baskets for needy families. They also provide money for scholarships to be given to deserving high school students.
About 90 people — including club members, family members, friends, Boy Scouts and members of the Huntington Kiwanis Clubs — will help out during the festival.
For more information, go to the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kiwaniseasthuntington, or send an email to easthuntingtonkiwanis@gmail.com.