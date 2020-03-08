HUNTINGTON — Flippers.
Seals have them.
Whales have them.
Swimmers and skin divers have them.
And the East Huntington Kiwanis Club has them, too, as you shall see when you go to the 61st annual Pancake Festival at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Some of those flippers have been there from the beginning, when the event was called “Pancake Jamboree” and the tickets cost a dollar.
Ray Abraham will be 92 by the time this year’s event rolls around. It is estimated that he has flipped more than 120,000 pancakes since joining the group in 1967. As far as anyone knows, Abraham is the only person in West Virginia to have received the Golden Spatula Award.
“I’ve had a good time all these years,” Abraham said. “And I’m looking forward to having a good time this year, too.”
In addition to Abraham’s pancakes, visitors will enjoy the club’s world-famous link sausages — supplied by the S.S. Logan Packing Co. — and will have the choice of coffee, milk, soda pop or ice water.
The Kiwanians again will sell packages of their sausage.
“People love the sausage we prepare, and often they want to buy it,” said 89-year-old board member and past president Spencer Moore. “So we will again offer for sale the very same freshly ground sausage in five-pound Kiwanis packages.”
Patty Pancake will again be on hand, dressed in appropriate attire and available for photos with customers. And, once again this year, she will be selling Patty Pancake T-shirts.
“She was a big hit last year,” says Irvin Scarberry, another past president.
The club will collect eyeglasses for the Barboursville Lions Club.
“We collect eyeglasses to fulfill one of our charges, which is to help people by preserving their eyesight and their ability to read,” said Liberatore Ciccolella, the club’s president.
“We ship them to Roanoke, Virginia, where they are sorted, cleaned and given to a mission in some country whenever there is a request.”
Tickets for the event are $6 in advance and $7 at the door. Advance tickets are available at New Baptist Church, Chandler’s Plywood, Tic Toc Tire Co., Service Glass, Spurlock’s Flowers, Cooper’s Glass, Village Floral and Gifts in Proctorville, Ohio, and from any East Huntington Kiwanis Club member. To-go orders will be available.
“We will conduct several raffles between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” said Sherri Pennington-Walker, raffle chairwoman and current president. “We will be offering a variety of items from local businesses like gift cards and floral arrangements, a Kindle Fire tablet, and a $500 credit good toward up to four tires from Tic Toc Tire.”
The Kiwanians expect to see many visitors who come year after year.
“It’s almost like a family reunion,” said Festival Chairman Don Ewanus. “It’s Huntington’s greatest homecoming.”
Through its Service Leadership Program, the club sponsors Key Clubs at Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools, Terrific Kids Programs at five elementary schools (Altizer, Cox Landing, Guyandotte, Highlawn and Hite Saunders) and several Boy Scout troops.
Members also support River Park Hospital’s Bridge Program, the John W. Hereford Boys and Girls Clubs, TEAM for West Virginia children, the Huntington City Mission, the Facing Hunger Food Bank, the Ronald McDonald House, the Barboursville Veterans Home, Recovery Point and several other organizations. They have served as Christmas bell ringers for the Salvation Army and fill 15 Christmas food baskets for families from the five sponsored elementary schools. They also provide money for scholarships to be given to deserving high school students.
About 90 people — including club members, family members, friends, Boy Scouts and members of the Huntington and Barboursville Kiwanis clubs — will help out during the festival.
For more information, go to the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kiwaniseasthuntington, send an email to easthuntingtonkiwanis@gmail.com, or log onto www.ehkiwanis.org.