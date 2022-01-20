HUNTINGTON — Kofi Kingston enjoys going to work. Even though that job, which got off to an inauspicious start back in the early 2000s, calls for high-flying, daredevil moves; being smacked around and being able to smack back; and getting once-skeptical wrestling fans off their seats when that famed entrance song starts to play.
Kingston, along with Xavier Woods and Big E, form the New Day, a group of performers who steadily evolved from newcomers to become one of the most entertaining acts in World Wrestling Entertainment. It’s just Kingston and Woods now as Big E, in the most recent WWE Draft, went to the Raw roster while the other two remained on SmackDown.
“I’m living out a childhood dream,” Kingston said in a telephone interview about why he chose this profession and that steady climb to WWE Superstar status. “I’m going out there and doing what I always wanted to do. It does not seem like work. Find ways to entertain, that’s part of the job. Holistics, (eating) healthy helps preserve this beautiful body.”
Kingston and the rest of the WWE Superstars will be in Huntington on Jan. 23 for a Supershow at Mountain Health Arena. Bell time is 5 p.m. Kingston’s opponent is unknown as Woods is injured. He could compete in a singles, tag team or triple-threat match.
Who would have guessed the trio of pancake-tossing, unicorn horn-wearing, Booty-O’s-chomping, trombone-playing Superstars would achieve the feats they have in WWE? They are also best-selling authors of “The Book of Booty.” They are the longest reigning tag-team champions in WWE history (483 days). Kingston was the first African American to win a world championship at WrestleMania. Big E has a coveted WWE Championship among his achievements.
Kingston certainly paid his dues before he finally got a shot at the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. That evening KofiMania ran wild as he defeated Bryan. Wife Kori Campfield was in attendance. His two sons, Orion Kingsley Sarkodie-Mensah and Khi Sarkodie-Mensah, would join him in the ring to celebrate.
“It was amazing. It’s all I ever wanted to do,” Kingston said. “As a kid, I pictured myself as a WWE Superstar and always imagined myself at WrestleMania wrestling for the title. It’s a childhood dream come true. You put that opportunity out there and it eventually happens. I never had a chance to compete for (it). An 11-year period. I’m at a crossroads. Do I really want to keep doing this? What am I doing? I’m working so hard and not being afforded this opportunity.
“I decided to keep on fighting and I’m glad I did. A lot of luck, hard work and look how it ended up. My wife had sacrificed so much, shared in that moment. My kids. Why the universe made me wait so long made it mean so much more.”
Kingston was one of the first to greet Big E in the ring after he won the WWE Championship in September. He did so by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and dethroning Bobby Lashley.
“It brought so much joy to my heart, tears to my eyes,” Kingston said. “He’s so well-rounded. You saw it when he was champ.” Big E lost the title to Brock Lesnar in a fatal five-way match at the Day 1 pay-per-view on Jan. 1 in Atlanta.
Kingston, 40, said having friends such as Xavier Woods and Big E goes beyond the ring.
“If you can find one friend who you can connect with all the time the way I connected to Woods and Big E, you are winning,” Kingston said. “I consider them to be brothers. We’re friends beyond wrestling. That shows through on television. You see us having a good time, we’re actually having a genuine good time. We’re not playing characters. That’s what people gravitate towards. They want to have that same kind of fun. Talk to them, kick back with them, have them to lean on, share goals with. We have a chemistry.”
Back in March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. There were and still are many COVID-19 protocols. With lockdowns, testing, quarantine and the number of deaths worldwide, WWE stopped touring but continued to hold weekly televised shows and PPV events in a contained environment.
Kingston was part of that experience: The Thunderdome in Florida with wrestling, but without fans. A two-day Wrestlemania minus fans.
“It was a lot of uncertainty. The entire world was going through the same experience,” Kingston said. “What’s safe and not safe? What I didn’t realize when I looked on TV, there was no real entertainment going on. The world was shut down. I’m proud to be in a group to be able to bring people a sense of relief, chance to forget about all the woes. The people who came up with the Thunderdome was a great idea, but for us as entertainers it was not the same. The energy from the people is so important. Especially the New Day. Go out now and you’re back in front of people Makes a huge difference in energy. Gets the adrenaline going. Slap hands with the people, see smiles on their faces. Nothing like giving people what they want.”
Shows like the one coming to Huntington are different from made-for-television events such as Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and pay-per-views (the Royal Rumble is Sunday in St. Louis). Kingston likes them all as he knows how to play to the crowds.
“Totally different. No restricted time slots,” Kingston said of house shows, as they are known. “(Not) really restricted on time to tell the story. We can cut and do what we want, relax. We have a little more freedom. (It’s) a different way to enjoy the product. Come and enjoy a great show.”
As for opponents, Kingston said it’s day to day. The New Day just finished a program with the current SmackDown tag champs, the Usos, Jimmy and Jey.
“There’s so much talent on the roster,” Kingston said.
As for the future, Kingston said there’s no timetable for a departure. Many Superstars have made comebacks, moved to different alliances or been released or fired.
“Part of working smart is finding ways to entertain people,” Kingston said. “I realize part of the job is to put the body on the line. Old-time legends come back and have that little arch in the back. Man, that’s probably my future body. The body’s not supposed to do what we have to do. The WWE Universe is amazingly supportive. I’m willing to make that sacrifice.
“I’ll know when it’s time, I’ve done all I can do. Not having fun anymore, when my body might give out or I might get fired tomorrow. All about the moment and enjoying the moment while I’m here. (If you’re) thinking about the end, you’re not enjoying this really unique experience. It takes away from the present. I’ll treasure these days, cherish this part of life and try to enjoy it as long as I can.”