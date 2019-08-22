ASHLAND - LaborFest, a tribute to the working people of America, will once again take place at Central Park in Ashland starting at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
Sponsored by the City of Ashland and the Parks & Recreation Department, this year's event will feature entertainment by Faith Fountain, Sugarbeats, and Hale and High Water.
There will be a free ice cream social, door prizes, cotton candy by Sweet and Sassy, and Peanuts will create balloon art for the children. There will also be corn hole, face painting and family fun. Attendees may bring lawn chairs.
For more information, call the Visitor's Bureau at 606-329-1007 or the Recreation Department at 606-327-2046.