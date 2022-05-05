Huntington native Mack Gleason’s work in the liquor distribution business led him to spend a number of years in Kentucky and Charlotte, North Carolina, but when the opportunity arose to help to create a new and exclusive business in his hometown with his family, he took a leap of faith and brought his expertise back to the Mountain State.
The end result is LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge, a new venue at 420 10th St. that is both a private club and a new open-air bar open to the general public in the late afternoons and evenings.
The highlight of LaFontaine’s is the rooftop experience, where this Saturday, it will host a ticketed Kentucky Derby Party.
“Our private hours during the week are from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.,” said Mack Gleason. “For $150 for the year, you can come up anytime during the daytime hours and enjoy free soft drinks, coffee and wifi and bring your own food if you want, and have your client meetings here on the rooftop. Our LaFontaine’s Tobacco and Wine Shop is next door, so you can purchase and smoke cigars on the roof as well.”
As the sun begins to set, LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge opens up to the general public from 4-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Then, on the weekends, the hours are from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday evenings.
“During the week, when we are open to the public, we will feature a large variety of crafted cocktails for purchase and an extensive wine list,” said Gleason. “The Rooftop also features cheese and charcuterie boards, pepperoni rolls and bar snacks such as bruschetta, nuts and pretzels, and tiramisu and other confections for dessert.”
LaFontaine’s Tobacco and Wine Shop, located next door to the rooftop lounge, is owned by Bob and Melanie Gleason and run by Bob’s brother Billy Gleason, who spent over two decades as a tobacconist at the Frederick Building beginning in 1990. Now, the store contains the largest walk-in humidor in Huntington, which includes 20 featured brands of quality cigars. To add to that experience, more than 300 wines are available in the shop as well. When the idea came about to open the rooftop lounge next door, the younger generation in Mack Gleason decided to come back home to give it a boost.
“Huntington is different and has grown since I have been away,” said Gleason. “There is a lot of entrepreneurial energy going on here now, and people are doing new things and opening up new concepts. The city has some life to it, and we are excited about it, for sure.”
As for this weekend, LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge will host a special $50-a-ticket Kentucky Derby Party that is open to the public from 1-7 p.m. After 7 p.m., the venue will once again return to normal operations.
“At the Kentucky Derby Party, your $50 ticket will get you a complimentary Kentucky Derby glass that you can take home, and it comes with a mint julep drink,” said Gleason. “You will also get a complimentary cigar from the Perdomo Cigar Company, who will also have a rep there on hand. We will also feature Kentucky-style hors d’oeuvres such as Kentucky hot brown sliders, meatballs and fruit and vegetable dips. We will also have some fun games and giveaways for our guests, including contests for best hat and bow tie with the winners getting a gift card. And, we have plenty of large-screen TVs on the rooftop for viewing the races.”
For more information, call 304-523-7879, or visit facebook.com/LaFontainesRooftop/.