Logan native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

 Submitted photo

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, the soul and Sinatra-singing season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” has added another trophy to his shelf.

Murphy received the award for “Top Male Vocalist” during the third annual Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards on Saturday, March 18. The awards recognize and celebrate art, artisans, educators and more. The awards ceremony was held at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

