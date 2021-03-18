Logan native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the season six winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will headline Austin City Streams provided by Stageit.com, an online streaming concert that benefits Texas music, hospitality and service industry workers suffering severe financial hardship in the aftermath of the recent ice storms and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The concert will be in conjunction with Banding Together ATX, an emergency relief grant program established by the Red River Cultural District in the spring of 2020 in support of Austin’s live music, hospitality and service community.
Murphy’s performance is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Tickets are available at bit.ly/Landaustageit.