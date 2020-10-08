HUNTINGTON — A large, Bauhaus-inspired sculpture titled “The Kiss,” by West Virginia artist Jamie Sloane, was delivered to the front of the Huntington Museum of Art on Thursday morning.
The sculpture will be on display near the front entrance to the museum during “The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus” exhibition, which opens Oct. 10 and will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the opening of the 1970 addition to the museum designed by Walter Gropius and his partners.
The Bauhaus was the highly influential school that Gropius founded in Weimar, Germany, in 1919.
From its beginning, the Bauhaus pursued a new approach to art — one that looked forward rather than to the past. It was committed to erase the gulf between “fine art” and “craft” and embraced the potential of modern machine technology to make good design available and affordable to the masses.
“The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus” will be on view through Jan. 10, 2021.